Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.60.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.43. 21,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,132. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.72. The company has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

