Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

