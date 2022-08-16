Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

ETN stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.32. 17,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,497. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,871. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.