Strategic Advisors LLC Has $7.31 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 1.3% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management by 2,268.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,053,000 after acquiring an additional 287,239 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 40,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $175.08. 22,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,416. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,985 shares of company stock worth $5,427,921. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

