Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.8% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 414,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,106,000 after acquiring an additional 107,048 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 585,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 176,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.95. 406,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,459,928. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $192.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

