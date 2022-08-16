Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after acquiring an additional 560,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

UNP stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.86. 70,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.39.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

