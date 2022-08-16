Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $105.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

