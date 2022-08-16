Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 17,892 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,892 shares during the period. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DBEF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.17. 4,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,129. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70.

