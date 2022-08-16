Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $18,392.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,852.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00128347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00035598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00068513 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

