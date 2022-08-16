Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,439,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 4.9% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Stryker worth $652,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $225.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,958. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.68. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

