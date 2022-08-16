SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Senior Officer Sells C$131,064.00 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) Senior Officer Jill Barnett sold 10,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total transaction of C$131,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,729,386.90.

SunOpta Price Performance

SOY stock traded down C$0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.05. 149,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,708. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.37. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

