SuperFarm Hits Market Capitalization of $68.62 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $68.62 million and $6.77 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unidef (U) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

SuperFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

