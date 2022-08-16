Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.
Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.
Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance
Shares of SGC stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
