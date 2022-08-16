Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of SGC stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

