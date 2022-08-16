SuperLauncher Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $3,740.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036804 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,775,742 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

