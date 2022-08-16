SuperLauncher Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $3,740.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036804 BTC.
About SuperLauncher
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,775,742 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
