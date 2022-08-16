SushiSwap (SUSHI) Hits Market Capitalization of $183.48 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00006001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $183.48 million and $44.19 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,028.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00068433 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,097,263 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

