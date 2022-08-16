Swirge (SWG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $60,249.00

Swirge (SWG) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Swirge has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swirge has a market cap of $910,181.35 and approximately $60,249.00 worth of Swirge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swirge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges.
Swirge Profile
Swirge’s total supply is 79,709,911 coins and its circulating supply is 11,980,559 coins. The official website for Swirge is swirgepay.com. Swirge’s official Twitter account is @swirgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
