Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Bought by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 575.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $1,326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,084,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,246,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Switch Stock Performance

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of SWCH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,126. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Switch Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Stories

