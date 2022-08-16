Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNPS. UBS Group reduced their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.2 %

SNPS stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.67. 696,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,706. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.56 and its 200 day moving average is $312.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

