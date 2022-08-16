Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sysco Stock Up 0.9 %

SYY stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.95. 60,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,059. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.13.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

