T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 852.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,275 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.31% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $106,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 48,438 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TROW opened at $132.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.