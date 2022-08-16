T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTOO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 100,363,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,257,274. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T2 Biosystems stock. State Street Corp raised its position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.38% of T2 Biosystems worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

