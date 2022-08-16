Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Trading Up 7.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock to $175.00. The company traded as high as $137.39 and last traded at $136.76. Approximately 174,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,256,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.39.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.08.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,066,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $44,836,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 260,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

