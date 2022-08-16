Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,537 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

