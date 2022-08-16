Tcwp LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $333.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

