Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,214 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.64. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.