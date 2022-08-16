TD Securities Boosts CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$15.50

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CIXX. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CI Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of CIXX opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CI Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CI Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in CI Financial by 16.5% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CI Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

