Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $67,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,834,739. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tenable Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $1,829,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tenable by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tenable has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

See Also

