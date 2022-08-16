Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.91. 2,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $85.33.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tennant by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tennant by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tennant

(Get Rating)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.