Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Director Hongbo Lu Buys 1,500,000 Shares

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $3,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,215,452.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.2 %

NASDAQ:TERN traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. 1,003,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,554. The company has a market cap of $126.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.63. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 113,064 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

