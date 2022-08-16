Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Director Hongbo Lu Buys 1,500,000 Shares

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $3,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,215,452.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.2 %
NASDAQ:TERN traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. 1,003,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,554. The company has a market cap of $126.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.63. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.