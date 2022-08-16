Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 1,409 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.79. 35,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,329. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

