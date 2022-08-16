Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $15.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.53. The stock had a trading volume of 261,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,152. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

