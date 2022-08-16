Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 83,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.