Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.0% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $349,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 94.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,746. The stock has a market cap of $179.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.