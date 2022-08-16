Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $4.11 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $7.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645,356. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $384.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

