Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $6.36 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after buying an additional 166,803 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after buying an additional 367,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after buying an additional 844,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. 39,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,905. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.