Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $7.20 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $810,807,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 610,260 shares of company stock worth $6,909,229 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. 30,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,476. The stock has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

