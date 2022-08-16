Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 120 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.3% in the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in AbbVie by 468.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 7.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 16,120.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $143.21. The stock had a trading volume of 106,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $253.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

