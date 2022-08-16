Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 620 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCD traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.74.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

