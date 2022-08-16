Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.12% of Main Street Capital worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.13. 3,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,908. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.