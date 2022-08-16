Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 338 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $227.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

