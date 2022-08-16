Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 816 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,282,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,692,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,092. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

