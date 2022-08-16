The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate stock opened at $127.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.90. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

