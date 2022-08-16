The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Up 14.3% in July

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.