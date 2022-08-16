The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Boeing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BA traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,991. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.85. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.