The Crypto Prophecies 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $260,262.00 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $260,262.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002329 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036933 BTC.
The Crypto Prophecies Profile
The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,446,541 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.
Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies
Receive News & Updates for The Crypto Prophecies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Crypto Prophecies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.