The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The European Equity Fund by 158.5% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in The European Equity Fund by 785.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in The European Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund Price Performance

The European Equity Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. 3,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,332. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The European Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.