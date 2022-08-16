The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Down 9.9% in July

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,200 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 332,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,840. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

