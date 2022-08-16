The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up to $7.60

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.93. The GEO Group shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 121,679 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $944.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 85.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

