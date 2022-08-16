The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $45.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.50 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.41.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

About Invitation Homes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.