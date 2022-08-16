The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCKT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 44,709 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

