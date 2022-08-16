The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
The Hackett Group Stock Performance
Shares of HCKT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99.
The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 44,709 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
Featured Articles
